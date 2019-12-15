Resources
Lebanon - Robert G. Boyd, 93, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Northview Heights in Juneau.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. Relatives and friends may call to pay their respects at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
