Robert G. Boyd
Lebanon - Robert G. Boyd, 93, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Northview Heights in Juneau.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown. Relatives and friends may call to pay their respects at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019