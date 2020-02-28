|
Robert G. Daleke
Robert G. Daleke Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Charmaine, twin brother Daniel and sister Rosemary. Dear father of Kathleen (John) Heiden and Thomas. Grandfather of Jennifer (Lindsay) Brown and John Heiden (Carissa Kreuziger). Great grandfather of Wyatt, Rosemary, Brook and Hudson. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, March 2 at ST. CATHERINE OF ALEXANDRIA CATHOLIC CHURCH 8661 N. 76th pl. Milwaukee from 10:30 AM until time of Memorial Mass at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Badger Hospice 125 N. Executive Dr. Brookfield, WI. 53005.
