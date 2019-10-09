|
|
Robert G. Hamann
Saukville - October 9, 2019, 79 years. Beloved husband of Kay (nee Knapp), loving father of Beth (Mark) Davis and Sue (Andy Hunn) Hamann, proud Pops of Erika and Jenny Davis. Further survived by other family and friends. Visitation Sunday, October 13th 2-4PM followed by Funeral Services at 4PM at Grand Ave. United Methodist Church, 505 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington. Burial Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials to the church suggested.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019