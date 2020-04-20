Services
Heritage Funeral Home
16880 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 901-1140
Robert G. Kainz

Wind Lake - Passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 at the age 86. Loving husband of the late Dolores (nee Chapman). Beloved father of Lee (Patti), the late Timothy and Dan (Cindy). Grandfather of Jason, Bryan, Wendy Lincoln and Lisa Pylkas. Great-grandfather of Layla, Bryce, Levi, Nikki, Harley and Spencer. Great-great-grandfather of Chaance and Londyn. Dear uncle of Tom (Alona). Son of the late Fred and Mary Kainz. Also survived by nieces, other nephews, relatives and friends.

Bob will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin.

In his younger years, Bob enjoyed going fishing with his family. He also really enjoyed cars and going to local car shows.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
