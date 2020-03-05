|
|
Robert G. Lesniewski
Franklin - Passed away February 26, 2020 at the age 83 years. Loving husband of Judy for 57 years. Father of Mark (Reyne), Scott (Tammy), Jon (Annette), Steven (Shirley) and the late Eric. Grandpa to 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Gerald, Richard and Judith Zaffke.
Memorial Visitation Wednesday, March 4 at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave) from 3:00 - 4:30 PM followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 4:30 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 1, 2020