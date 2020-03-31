|
|
Robert G. Mueller
Born to Eternal Life March 30, 2020. Dear husband of Kathy. Loving father of Stephenie (Tom) Duegle and Katie (Martin) Esterle. Grandpa of Ava, Anna, Matthew, Michael, Natalie, Andrew, Michael, Luke and Elizabeth. Fond brother Dennis (Jean) Mueller. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Bob was a member of the Muskego Lion's Club, Knights of Columbus, WIGOL, Early Mustangers car club, various Slovak organizations and is retired from the US Army Reserves after 20 years of service. He enjoyed volunteering for playground duty at St. Leonard School and teaching the students about St. Nicholas every December 6th for the past 21 years. Private family service. Public memorial to be held at a later date. Memorials to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin requested.
"Go Colts!"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020