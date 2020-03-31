Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Mueller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert G. Mueller Notice
Robert G. Mueller

Born to Eternal Life March 30, 2020. Dear husband of Kathy. Loving father of Stephenie (Tom) Duegle and Katie (Martin) Esterle. Grandpa of Ava, Anna, Matthew, Michael, Natalie, Andrew, Michael, Luke and Elizabeth. Fond brother Dennis (Jean) Mueller. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Bob was a member of the Muskego Lion's Club, Knights of Columbus, WIGOL, Early Mustangers car club, various Slovak organizations and is retired from the US Army Reserves after 20 years of service. He enjoyed volunteering for playground duty at St. Leonard School and teaching the students about St. Nicholas every December 6th for the past 21 years. Private family service. Public memorial to be held at a later date. Memorials to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin requested.

"Go Colts!"

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline