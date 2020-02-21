|
Robert G. Patton
Mequon - Robert "Bob" Patton was welcomed into heaven on Tuesday, February 19, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife of 60 years, Miriam (Bonnie) S. Patton, his daughter Joy Patton and son-in-law Neil Sass as well as the love and support of family and friends near and far.
Bob was born March 8, 1938 to John and Lois Patton of West Allis, WI. He graduated from Nathan Hale High School and also Monmouth College in Illinois. He received a Master's degree from Northern Michigan University.
Bob accepted a teaching job at Homestead H.S. in Mequon in 1962 where he worked for over 30 years. He enjoyed all his work there including teaching math, coaching football and refereeing wrestling. He also was one of the first high school teachers of computer science and was instrumental in bringing computer literacy to all of the Mequon-Thiensville schools. Bob also helped developed computer education programs for other schools around the state.
More important to Bob than work was his faith and family. He's been a member of Crossroads Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. He sang in the choir, was a Senior High advisor, taught Sunday School, was an ordained elder, and was passionate about mission especially Habitat for Humanity in Milwaukee. He worked most Wednesday and Saturdays as part of the Habitat Habituals. He received several honors for his work with Habitat, with the last honor being presented at the 2019 Framing the Future Gala.
With his family, Bob enjoyed camping and was a registered Girl Scout while Bonnie was a leader. He also liked to travel especially to the beaches during spring break. At Christmas time, he enjoyed playing Santa for friend's children. He even was the Santa for Alston's department store in Cedarburg.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother and sister-in-law, Toby and Lucille Patton. He is also survived by Toby's children, Candace Langston, Toby Patton, Thor Patton and their families. In addition, he is survived by his sisters-in-law Sylvia Dethloff and Becky Fugger and bother-in-law Pete Angelos as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
The family thanks the ER and ICU staff at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital, especially RN Drew, for their efforts, support and comfort during Bob's last day.
Visitation followed by a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February, 29 at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 Chapel Dr., Mequon, WI. Visitation will be 2:30 PM -3:30 PM and the service will be begin at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Milwaukee's Habitat for Humanity (milwaukeehabitat.org) or Crossroads Presbyterian Church Foundation (www.crossroadspres.org/about/foundation) appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020