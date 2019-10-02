|
|
Robert G. Schofield
- - Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 28, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved husband and best friend of Carol (nee Denny). Loving father of Craig (Peggy), Terry (Stephanie), Tim, Tina, DeeDee (the late Russ), and Kim (the late Jerry). Proud grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Dear brother of the late Bernie (Kathy), Barb, Cheryl "Polly", Chris (Sarah), the late Ken (Chris), Mike, and Don (Natalie). Preceded in death by his parents Sam and Grace Schofield. Further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved relatives, and friends.
Jessica would like to thank her grandfather for helping to raise her and her daughters Mariah and Jocelyn. He meant the world to them and will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Oklahoma Chapel on Saturday, October 5 starting at 1PM until time of service at 4PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019