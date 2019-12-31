|
Robert G. Zahn
Born on December 14th, 1926, and went Home the Lord on Monday, December 30th, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of 72 years of Eugenia (nee Schmidt). Dear father of Lynda (the late Tom) Faust, Bob (Laureen) Zahn, and Tom (friend Jill) Zahn. Proud grandpa of Jenny (Ian) Liegeois, Allison Zahn, and Jason Zahn, and step-grandfather of Megan Shine, and Jason Raasch. Brother of Jack Erdman, Doug (Earline) Zahn, and Susan (Warran) Trammell. Preceded in death by his parents Frank Zahn and Viola Erdman, and brother William "Bill" Zahn. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6th at ST. PAUL'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, S.66 W.14325 Janesville Rd, Muskego, from 10am -12pm, followed by the funeral service at 12pm.
Interment St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Mr. Zahn served in the US Army during WWII in the Pacific Theater, and was an active member of the VFW and American Legion. Robert retired from WE Energies after 41 years of employment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020