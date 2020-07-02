1/1
Robert George Gonwa
Robert George Gonwa

Menomonee Falls - Robert George Gonwa age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday June 26th 2020. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Elizabeth Ann (nee Lass). They met at Columbian Art Works in Milwaukee where they both worked. Together they raised six children Mary (Mike) Haukeness-Mack, the late Jeanne Marie Gonwa, Robert (Carol) Gonwa, the late Thomas (Peg) Gonwa, Catherine (Bill) Lapp and William Gonwa.

They began their family in Milwaukee, moved to Cedarburg and finally to Menomonee Falls where they lived out their lives. Robert was born and raised in Milwaukee to Michael and Mayme Gonwa, growing up with his siblings the late Kenneth (Dorothy), the late Gerald (Janice) and Geraldine Gonwa.

He spent 45 years working as a printer at Columbian Art Works and Colart Industries printing checks and calendars. He worked hard at keeping the presses humming. He also volunteered at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Menomonee Fall printing the church bulletin.

Grandpa Bob loved getting on the floor to play with his grandkids, Kristen, Jeremy, Elizabeth, Lucas "Z", Mimi, Amy, Marcus, Tommy, Becky and Orion, and later in life his great grandkids. He was also blessed with many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Robert was especially known for his delicious Homemade Popcorn, for fixing everything that needed fixing, for picking up litter as he walked, for his steady, reliable, commitment and dedication to Betty and his family. Robert was humble, loving and kind. His greatest joy was celebrating the joy and success of those he loved.

Private family services will be held.






