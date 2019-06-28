|
Kames, Robert Gerald Beloved father, brother and son passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at his home at the age of 64. Robert was born March 18, 1955, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of the late Gerald and Mary (Skenandore) Kames. He worked in the printing trade and later in the United States Postal Service. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed golfing and bowling, having over one-hundred and fifty 700 series and multiple 300 games. He is survived by his daughter, Ashley (Chad Pluckhahn) Kames; and sister, Linda Cross. Preceded in death by his former wife of twenty-one years, Bernadette Kames. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Robert's life will be held Saturday, June 29th at 2:00 pm at Studz Pub 6833 W. National Ave. in West Allis. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2019