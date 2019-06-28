Services
Langeland Family Funeral Homes Memorial Chapel
622 South Burdick Street
Kalamazoo, MI 49007
(269) 343-1508
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Studz Pub
6833 W. National Ave.
West Allis, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kames
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gerald Kames


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gerald Kames Notice
Kames, Robert Gerald Beloved father, brother and son passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at his home at the age of 64. Robert was born March 18, 1955, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of the late Gerald and Mary (Skenandore) Kames. He worked in the printing trade and later in the United States Postal Service. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed golfing and bowling, having over one-hundred and fifty 700 series and multiple 300 games. He is survived by his daughter, Ashley (Chad Pluckhahn) Kames; and sister, Linda Cross. Preceded in death by his former wife of twenty-one years, Bernadette Kames. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Robert's life will be held Saturday, June 29th at 2:00 pm at Studz Pub 6833 W. National Ave. in West Allis. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Family Funeral Homes Memorial Chapel
Download Now
jsonline