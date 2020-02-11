|
Robert Glaeser
Robert D. Glaeser Oconomowoc, WI age 68 passed peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Saturday February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of 28 years to Kathleen D. Nolan - Glaeser and loving father of Natalie M. Warther (Sean). Stepfather to Lorie Dahl (Kurt) and Tracy Valentine (Kelly Eickelman). Dear brother of Thomas Glaeser, Nancy I. Holmlund and Susan J. Blank-Mills (Gary). Further survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and loving friends. Preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Ilene Glaeser, brother Frederick P. Glaeser, sister Kathleen A. Glaeser and son Robert J. Glaeser. Very proud and loving husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa, Robert D. Glaeser was a graduate of Brookfield Central in 1969. Out of high school, Bob went to work for Briggs & Stratton where he dedicated his entire career up until his retirement in 2002. Bob loved bowling, baseball, golf and of course the Packers. Bob also enjoyed being outdoors spending time camping with his family and ice fishing. In his downtime, Bob enjoyed listening to music and watching classic movies. Ever important to Bob were his loving grandchildren; Chase, Caleb, Mia, Max, Elaina, Tabby and great grandchildren, Jiovanni and Deliliah. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place Saturday February 15, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00pm at First Congregational United Church of Christ. 815 S. Concord Rd. Oconomowoc, WI 53066. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Lake Area Club in Oconomowoc , N60W35878 Lake Dr Oconomowoc, WI 53066. Bob was very proud of his AA family and friends. A special thanks to the Froedtert medical staff for their wonderful care throughout the years and treating us like family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020