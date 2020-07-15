1/
Robert Goldstein
Robert Goldstein

Fox Point - Passed away July 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Sharon Goldstein (nee Koven). Dear father of Judi (Jerome) Uhan, Jim (Shirley) Goldstein, Jane (Richard) Kapusta, Jean (Arthur) Liebau, and John (Kathleen) Goldstein. Further survived by 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, other loving relatives, and dear friends.

A private family service has been held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's honor may be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind, P. O. Box 3950, San Rafael, CA 94912-3950.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
