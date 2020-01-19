|
Robert "Bob" Gordon, D.D.S.
Bayside - Of Bayside, originally from Racine, passed away Jan. 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Harriet Gordon. Dear father of Julie, Lori and Dr. Michael Gordon. Further survived by his nephews, other relatives and wonderful friends. Family was everything to him. His love for his beautiful wife and ability to make her smile was enough to light up a room. His support of his children's many activities and accomplishments was a source of pride for him. Nothing made him happier than to gather his family at the table to talk about their lives always asking many a question.
As an orthodontist in the North Shore for over 45 years who lived and breathed his profession, he was known for helping his patients develop magnificent smiles-something that patients gladly loved to show off whenever they ran into him around town. He was highly respected by his patients, their families and colleagues alike. His personal belief in the importance of education extended to his commitment to teaching at Marquette University School of Dentistry and the Orthodontics Program for more than 50 years.
His ability to make friends everywhere he went was a result of his quick wit, genuine interest in others and desire to help those around him succeed. He was a voracious reader of books and newspapers, loved to travel, attend the theater and support causes dear to him in the community.
He will be greatly missed by his adoring family and all whose lives he touched. May his memory be a blessing to those who knew and loved him.
Funeral service, 11:00 AM, Weds., Jan. 22, at Cong. Shalom, 7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point. Burial to follow at Mound Zion Cemetery, 14510 W. North Ave., Brookfield.
In lieu of flowers and in keeping with his belief in the importance of education, contributions appreciated to the Robert and Harriet Gordon Scholarship Fund at the Marquette University School of Dentistry or the Harriet and Robert Gordon Scholarship Fund at the UWM School of Education.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020