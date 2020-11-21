Robert H. Baker
Pewaukee - Robert H "Bob" Baker passed away on November 16, 2020 at the age of 71.
Bob was a loving papa to his two children Heather (Tony) Buss of Austin, TX and Paul (Jennifer) Baker of Seattle, WA. Proud grandfather of Sebastian, Jude, Cozette, and Gavin Buss and step grandfather of Savannah Elger. Former husband of Debra Baker. Bob is further survived by his two brothers Ron (Christine) Baker and Greg (Tina) Baker along with nieces, nephews, and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Clarence. Bob spent 30 years as a counselor at Kettle Moraine High School and many summers as the club manager at the Pewaukee Yacht Club. A private funeral service will be held. The service will be available via livestream on Tuesday, November 24th at 5pm by visiting www.krausefuneralhome.com
. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to ArborView Assisted Living in Pewaukee for their care of Bob.