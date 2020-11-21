1/
Robert H. Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert H. Baker

Pewaukee - Robert H "Bob" Baker passed away on November 16, 2020 at the age of 71.

Bob was a loving papa to his two children Heather (Tony) Buss of Austin, TX and Paul (Jennifer) Baker of Seattle, WA. Proud grandfather of Sebastian, Jude, Cozette, and Gavin Buss and step grandfather of Savannah Elger. Former husband of Debra Baker. Bob is further survived by his two brothers Ron (Christine) Baker and Greg (Tina) Baker along with nieces, nephews, and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Clarence. Bob spent 30 years as a counselor at Kettle Moraine High School and many summers as the club manager at the Pewaukee Yacht Club. A private funeral service will be held. The service will be available via livestream on Tuesday, November 24th at 5pm by visiting www.krausefuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to ArborView Assisted Living in Pewaukee for their care of Bob.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved