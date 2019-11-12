Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Entombment
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
3801 W. Morgan Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Balzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. "Bob" Balzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. "Bob" Balzer Notice
Robert H. "Bob" Balzer

Milwaukee - Found peace on Monday, November 11, 2019, age 77 years. Dear son of the late Florence Balzer (nee Komberec). Loving brother of the late Lorraine (the late John) Wahn and Jack (Greg Gowdy) Balzer. Dearest uncle of Suzanne (Mark) Kubisiak. Dear great-uncle of Kristen and Rebecca. Life-long, special friend of TJ, Tim and Tom. Also loved by other family members and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4-6 PM. Funeral Service 6 PM. Entombment Monday 11 AM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 3801 W. Morgan Ave. Please meet at the cemetery office.

Bob enjoyed lake life and fishing at his cottage. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's memory to the American Kidney Foundation are appreciated.
logo
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline