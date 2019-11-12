|
|
Robert H. "Bob" Balzer
Milwaukee - Found peace on Monday, November 11, 2019, age 77 years. Dear son of the late Florence Balzer (nee Komberec). Loving brother of the late Lorraine (the late John) Wahn and Jack (Greg Gowdy) Balzer. Dearest uncle of Suzanne (Mark) Kubisiak. Dear great-uncle of Kristen and Rebecca. Life-long, special friend of TJ, Tim and Tom. Also loved by other family members and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4-6 PM. Funeral Service 6 PM. Entombment Monday 11 AM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 3801 W. Morgan Ave. Please meet at the cemetery office.
Bob enjoyed lake life and fishing at his cottage. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's memory to the American Kidney Foundation are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019