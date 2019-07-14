Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
Robert H. Brautigam Notice
Brautigam, Robert H. "Bob" Passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 79. Dear husband of Judith (nee Widemshek). Beloved dad/pop of Kenneth, Mark and Catherine (David). Brother of Betty Voss and the late Carol Lewitzke. Further survived by very special nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Bob was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps, Army Reserves, Air Force Reserves and a retired Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy. Love and thanks to all dear friends , special neighbors and Brenwood Park Assisted Living staff. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Wednesday, July 17 from 10 - 11:30 AM. Memorial Service at 11:30 AM. Interment at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, July 18 at 11 AM. (please meet directly at the cemetery) In lieu of flowers, memorial appreciated to Disabled American Veterans.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
