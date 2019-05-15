|
|
Erskine, Robert H. Robert Henry Erskine, 93, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 at the Heritage at Deer Creek Assisted Living Facility in New Berlin, Wisconsin. He was born on September 8, 1925 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Henry Wishart and Mary Jane (Herget) Erskine. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Maye (Hammermeister). He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Ann (Spaulding) and his second wife, Sandra D. (Sekely). He was a loving father to two daughters, Kim Karpeles and Elizabeth (Ariel) Martinez; and two step-daughters, Lynn (Mike) Hall and Leigh (Stu) Han. He was a wonderful grandfather to Brandon (Klaudia) and Ryan (Taylor) Karpeles and had five great-grandchildren. Robert served in the Blue Devils Infantry in WWII in Italy and received the Purple Heart. He earned a metallurgical engineering degree at the University of Missouri at Rolla on the GI Bill. His career was in the commercial construction industry where he sold hardware and windows to architects and developers in Springfield and Rock Island, Illinois, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He had a passion for overseas missions and regularly served in local churches as a mentor to younger men. He enjoyed puns and maintained his sense of humor through all of life's ups and downs. Always a gentleman, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on May 22, 2019 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 6817 W. Center Street in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am, and interment in Wisconsin Memorial Park will follow. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to Pilgrim Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 15, 2019