Fenske, Robert H. Robert Herman Fenske went to be with the Lord on August 16, 2019 at the age of 95.He was born on May 19, 1924, in Milwaukee Wisconsin to Bernard Fenske and Mary Bittl. Robert leaves behind his daughter Mary of San Antonio, son John (Sue) Fenske of Kingman, Ron Maron of Golden, CO, and Mary Bechmann of Milwaukee WI. Robert was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Arlene. Beloved sons, Robert, Jimmy, Gerard, and foster sons Allen, Mike & Mark Maron. Services will be held in Waukesha, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019