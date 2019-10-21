Services
Rev. Robert H. Michel

Rev. Robert H. Michel Notice
Rev. Robert H. Michel

Born to Eternal Life October 20, 2019 age 83 years. Beloved husband of 58 years to Marlyn (nee Siegel). Loving father of Beth Michel and Bradley (Nan) Michel. Dear grandfather of Jonathan (Andrea), David, Joshua, Caleb and Christopher. Brother of Mary (James) Molstad. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Teuteberg.

Visitation Friday, October 25 at Bethlehem EV. Lutheran Church N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave, Menomonee Falls from 3:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to WLCFS-Christian Family, W175 N11120 Stonewood Drive, Germantown where Robert was a good and faithful servant for almost 30 years.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
