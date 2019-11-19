Services
Randle–Dable Funeral Home
1110 South Grand Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53186
(262) 547-4035
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
N35W23360 Capitol Dr
Pewaukee, WI
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
N35W23360 Capitol Dr
Pewaukee, WI
View Map
Robert H. "Bob" Orgas

Robert H. "Bob" Orgas Notice
Robert "Bob" H. Orgas

Pewaukee - Age 89, of Pewaukee, passed away Mon., Nov. 18, 2019. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 66 years, Lorraine (nee Sheehan) and their children, Bruce (Rosemarie), James, Gail, Jean (Debbie Mattila), Stanley (Jenny), Dale (Holly Jo), Mary (Dale) Syverson, Paul (Dan Newkirk), Roberta (Jeff) Whiteside, John (the late Sharon), Richard and Rita Erspamer; 19 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Fri., Nov. 22nd from 11AM until 1PM at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, N35W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee, WI 53072. Funeral Mass 1PM. Visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
