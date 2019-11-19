|
Robert "Bob" H. Orgas
Pewaukee - Age 89, of Pewaukee, passed away Mon., Nov. 18, 2019. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 66 years, Lorraine (nee Sheehan) and their children, Bruce (Rosemarie), James, Gail, Jean (Debbie Mattila), Stanley (Jenny), Dale (Holly Jo), Mary (Dale) Syverson, Paul (Dan Newkirk), Roberta (Jeff) Whiteside, John (the late Sharon), Richard and Rita Erspamer; 19 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Fri., Nov. 22nd from 11AM until 1PM at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, N35W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee, WI 53072. Funeral Mass 1PM. Visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019