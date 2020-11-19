Robert H. (Bob) Peppler



Franklin - Passed away on November 16, 2020 at the age of 70.



Loving husband of Kay (nee Klovers). Survived by his brother Bill (William E. Peppler, Jr), brother-in-law Kris (Mary) Klovers, sister-in-law Laura (Shawn) Hunter, nieces & nephews Maureen (Kevin) Klovers, Christelle Klovers, Keith (Mandy) Klovers, James (Hannah) Hunter & Rachael (Jake) Hunter. Also survived by other family and friends.



Bob retired from Allen Bradley/Rockwell Automation. Bob was a Vietnam Veteran. Bob is remembered for his sense of humor, passion for music and love of sailing.



Memorial service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store