Robert H. "Bob" Peppler
Robert H. (Bob) Peppler

Franklin - Passed away on November 16, 2020 at the age of 70.

Loving husband of Kay (nee Klovers). Survived by his brother Bill (William E. Peppler, Jr), brother-in-law Kris (Mary) Klovers, sister-in-law Laura (Shawn) Hunter, nieces & nephews Maureen (Kevin) Klovers, Christelle Klovers, Keith (Mandy) Klovers, James (Hannah) Hunter & Rachael (Jake) Hunter. Also survived by other family and friends.

Bob retired from Allen Bradley/Rockwell Automation. Bob was a Vietnam Veteran. Bob is remembered for his sense of humor, passion for music and love of sailing.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
