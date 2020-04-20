|
Robert H. "Bob" Rampetsreiter
Menomonee Falls - Robert H. Rampetsreiter
Age 81, of Menomonee Falls, passed away on Saturday, April 18th in his home. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Dolores (nee Renteria); sons Michael of Oregon, WI, Robert (Shelly) of Lee's Summit, MO, Paul (Lara) of Maple Grove, MN, and Matthew (Michelle) of Maple Grove, MN; grandchildren Zachary, Kyle, Alexis, Monica, Gabriella, Isabella, Sophia, Olivia, Audrey, and Natalie. Preceded in death by his parents Hans (John) and Marie Rampetsreiter of Bavaria, and brother John (Judy) Rampetsreiter.
Bob was born on May 8, 1938 in Milwaukee to John and Marie (Hodl) Rampetsreiter. He completed grade school at Saint Leo's (1952) and high school at Messmer High School (1956). Bob graduated from Marquette University with a BS in Civil Engineering (1960), and earned his Master's degree in Structural Engineering from Lehigh University (1962). His education culminated with a PhD in Structural Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology (1971). He was a member of Tau Beta Pi and Chi Epsilon.
His successful career included positions at Rust Engineering (Pittsburgh), Sargent and Lundy (Chicago), Klug and Smith (Milwaukee), Graef, Anhalt and Schloemer (Milwaukee), and a professorship at Marquette University (Milwaukee). Bob launched Rampetsreiter Engineering in 1981 and ran the company for over thirty years.
While education and early employment took Bob and his family to other parts of the United States, Wisconsin was always home. For over 45 years, Menomonee Falls is where he raised a family, ran a business, and enjoyed retirement. Some of his greatest memories were supporting his sons in their activities, enjoying Menomonee Park, and getting a coffee and roll at Nino's Bakery.
Bob's passion for his Catholic Faith included his deep scholar-like love of Catholic history, especially books written by Hilaire Belloc, which could be found in his expansive home library. He also had a great joy in seeing the beautiful shrines in Wisconsin, including Holy Hill, the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help. Bob was a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony's.
Bob was an avid fan of sports, from his youthful passions of 1950s boxing and baseball, to being a lifelong Packers fan. He loved spending time with his family by playing his favorite card game, sheepshead, playing a competitive game of chess, or discussing his knowledge of world history. For relaxation, he enjoyed watching classic movies, fishing with his sons, and Sunday afternoon drives in rural Wisconsin with Dolores.
We will miss him. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him, and may he rest in peace.
Private Family Services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020