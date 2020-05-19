Robert H. Steinkraus Jr.



90, Chair of the Wisconsin Veterinary Examining Board 1975 - 1980. Cofounder, along with Dr. Frank Gentile, of the Wauwatosa Veterinary Clinic. Bob began his career caring for animals as a "kennel boy" for Gentile at the Lisbon Animal Hospital. Bob received his D.V.M. from the University of Minnesota.



Bob was born in Milwaukee, the only child of Robert H, Sr. and Gladys (Neuhauser) Steinkraus and the only nephew of his beloved aunt, Mildred Steinkraus Sanger Schwietering. Bob is survived by Carol G. (Cross), his dear wife of 69 years. Bob and Carol met in confirmation class when they were twelve.



Bob is further survived by four children: Susan Steinkraus (Kevin Brown), Thomas and Mary Mike Steinkraus {children Tammy (Jeff) Hilderbrand and B.J. (Danielle) Fischer-Steinkraus}, Robert H. and Mary Ellen Steinkraus III {children Michael Steinkraus and Leah Steinkraus} and Sally and Eric Thomas {children Joseph (Annie) Thomas, William (Yan Xing) Thomas and Jessica (Ryan) Huenink}; and by great-grandchildren Jay, Shelby, Zack and Peyton Hilderbrand, Mikaela, Lucca and Levi Fischer-Steinkraus, Logan, Camryn, Jack and Reese Thomas, Charlotte Thomas and Stanley Huenink.



A memorial service will be held outdoors observing social distance on Saturday, May 30th at 2:00p.m. at 2355 Ann Rita Drive, Brookfield. Please bring your own lawn chair. Rain date is Sunday, May 31st. The service will be streamed on the St. Matthews Church YouTube channel.









