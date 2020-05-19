Robert H. Steinkraus Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert H. Steinkraus Jr.

90, Chair of the Wisconsin Veterinary Examining Board 1975 - 1980. Cofounder, along with Dr. Frank Gentile, of the Wauwatosa Veterinary Clinic. Bob began his career caring for animals as a "kennel boy" for Gentile at the Lisbon Animal Hospital. Bob received his D.V.M. from the University of Minnesota.

Bob was born in Milwaukee, the only child of Robert H, Sr. and Gladys (Neuhauser) Steinkraus and the only nephew of his beloved aunt, Mildred Steinkraus Sanger Schwietering. Bob is survived by Carol G. (Cross), his dear wife of 69 years. Bob and Carol met in confirmation class when they were twelve.

Bob is further survived by four children: Susan Steinkraus (Kevin Brown), Thomas and Mary Mike Steinkraus {children Tammy (Jeff) Hilderbrand and B.J. (Danielle) Fischer-Steinkraus}, Robert H. and Mary Ellen Steinkraus III {children Michael Steinkraus and Leah Steinkraus} and Sally and Eric Thomas {children Joseph (Annie) Thomas, William (Yan Xing) Thomas and Jessica (Ryan) Huenink}; and by great-grandchildren Jay, Shelby, Zack and Peyton Hilderbrand, Mikaela, Lucca and Levi Fischer-Steinkraus, Logan, Camryn, Jack and Reese Thomas, Charlotte Thomas and Stanley Huenink.

A memorial service will be held outdoors observing social distance on Saturday, May 30th at 2:00p.m. at 2355 Ann Rita Drive, Brookfield. Please bring your own lawn chair. Rain date is Sunday, May 31st. The service will be streamed on the St. Matthews Church YouTube channel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 19 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved