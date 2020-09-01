Robert Harry Dibb
Middletown, OH - Robert Harry Dibb, age 87, of Middletown, OH, passed away August 28, 2020. He was born in Okauchee, WI on December 28, 1932 to Theresa and Harry Dibb. He graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1951 where he was a standout basketball and tennis player and learned the game of golf as a caddie at Blue Mound Golf and Country Club, earning the Allis Scholarship and Caddie Title. He enlisted in the Army and served with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment from 1953-1955, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison and was inducted into Alpha Kappa Psi in 1955. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1958. Bob went on to have a distinguished career in Advertising, that started with the Staley Company and included the Vollrath Company, Director of Advertising at both Frontier Airlines and House & Garden magazine. He was a lifelong supporter of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. Bob was an avid golfer and skier but his true passion was tennis. He regularly competed in local, corporate, and Volvo Tennis events, garnering multiple top honors in singles and doubles. Deeply faithful, he was active in the Presbyterian Church throughout his life. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved labrador, Morgan. He is survived by his son Lt. Col. Kevin (Debbie) Dibb, USA Ret. of Mason, OH; daughters Debbi Dibb of Fort Mohave, AZ, Diana Dibb of Brick, NJ and Tori (Steve) Sikkema of Millstone Twp, NJ; grandchildren Jessie Dibb, Greg Hall, Justin Dibb, Kyle Sikkema and Grant Sikkema; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 4 at 2:30 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland. A graveside service will be held at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Cameron, SC. In lieu of f-lowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Sycamore Presbyterian Church, 11800 Mason Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com