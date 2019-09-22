|
Robert "Bob" Hartman
Waukesha - Robert "Bob" Hartman, age 88, died peacefully on September 18, 2019 in Waukesha, Wisconsin . Robert was called home surrounded by family, with his wife holding his hand, expressing her love. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary, and his five children, David (Patsy) Hartman, Robert (Denise) Hartman, Sue Marquardt, James (Deborah) Hartman, and Amy (Glenn) Bowman. Robert had eight adoring grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, and five siblings.
In 1951, he met the love of his life, Mary Maas, and they married on March 14, 1953 in Washington, D.C. The couple then returned to Wisconsin and welcomed their five children, who remember him as a dedicated and caring father.
Robert started his career at W.A. Krueger where he worked for 44 years before retiring in 1992. He served in the Air Force division of the Armed Forces during the Korean War. After retirement, Robert discovered one of his passions and spent the next 17 years working as an usher for the Milwaukee Brewers, both at County Stadium and Miller Park.
Missing you already.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019