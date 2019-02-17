|
|
Heinz Madison, Robert Robert Heinz (Madison) died peacefully at home on February 10, 2019 at the age of 86 surrounded by his family and devoted dog, Amber. Raised in Milwaukee as Robert Madison, he graduated from Trinity Lutheran Grade School in 1945 and North Division High School in 1949. He devoted the next two years of his life to local theater work with the Milwaukee Players and the Hayloft Theater. With the Korean War draft approaching his registration number, Robert enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 under his legal name, Robert Heinz, which he used for the remainder of his life. Following his enlistment in the Air Force Robert returned to Milwaukee in 1952 to celebrate marriage to Joan Maureen Ternes, whom he had met while performing with the Milwaukee Players. The family quickly grew to 6 children by 1963, as they moved from base to base with Robert's military transfers, including a 4-year assignment in Germany filled with many an adventure while the family traveled across Europe with their station wagon and tent trailer. In 1953, Robert was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. Navigator-Bombardier with Class 53-12C. In 1962, while still serving on active duty, he graduated from Oklahoma State University as an electrical engineer, a specialty in which he served until his retirement as a Major in 1973. Following his military retirement, Robert attended law school at the University of Cincinnati and was subsequently admitted to the Wisconsin State Bar in 1976. Robert met Sonia Marion Morris in 1979 and they married in 1983. Together they pursued another great adventure building a beautiful country home, organic gardens and a horse barn on land that Robert had purchased outside of Plymouth, WI. With huge hearts and great faith, Robert and Sonia entertained many grandchildren and children, extended family and friends from their blended families. Robert opened their home to urban inner-city youth for 13 years and was known as Grandpa Robert to many. A man of great compassion, Robert served the community where ever he was able, throughout the 1980's and 90's, by donating food from his garden to soup kitchens and the Rescue Mission, the inner city youth camping weekends, or just reading out loud to adoring students in his daughter Linda's public school classes. Robert was preceded in death by his youngest son, John Eric Heinz, his mother, Anne Elizabeth Madison, grandson, Lance Corporal Sean Michael Langley (USMC), eldest daughter, Lori Susan Feltz, and eldest son, Robert Joseph Heinz. Robert is survived by his wife, Sonia, his daughters, Kathleen Bauer (Charlie), Patricia Langley, Melissa Heinz, Ann-Marie Anders (Dennis), and Linda Robinson (Tom). Also, his grandchildren, Kimberly Bauer (Tony), Nicole Aguado (Shaun), John Heinz (Katie), Sarah Conley (Matt), Matthew Langley (Beth), Kevin Heinz, Kaitlin Lovell (TJ), Amanda Kruegel (Jamie), Freddie Heinz, Margaret Bennett, Jeremy Anders (Claudia), Nicholas Anders (Barb), Kelli Berry (Derek) and numerous great-grandchildren. Also surviving Robert are his sisters, Patricia Davey and Mary Nitschke (Junior), who are so much younger than Robert, that in his heart they have occupied the role of two more loving children, as have his dear cousins, Phyllis Vaglica (Tom) and Don Kerber (Susan). Robert is also survived by his brother, Richard Madison. A Celebration of Life will occur on Sunday, February 24th, 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm, at the home of Phyllis and Tom Vaglica, 14275 Creekwood Court, in Elm Grove, WI. . Per his request and in honor of his military service, Robert's remains will be interred at a later date in the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019