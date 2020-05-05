Robert Henry Halsey



Hartford - Age 80, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, May 4, 2020. Bob was born in Amboy, IL and was married in 1959 to Carol Boehle.



Bob loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He excelled as a multi-sport athlete in high school and Carthage College.



Bob carried his passion for sports into a career of teaching and coaching high school sports for well over three decades. He coached the 1992 Hartford Lady Orioles basketball team to the state championship. Bob impacted the lives of many throughout his lifetime.



In 1988 Bob founded Bank Shot Sports Bar in Hartford. He was a loving and loyal friend, husband, father and grandfather "Bopa".



Bob is survived by 5 children; Jacki (Dan) Bakker, Michael, Jodi (Steve) Anderson, Janet (Greg) McKnight and Jill (Dan) Gehring; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings; other relatives and friends. Bob is preceded in death by his wife Carol; parents; and infant son, Robert.



The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Bob in Hartford at a later date and also tentatively August 1 in Amboy, IL for both Bob and Carol.













