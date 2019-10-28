Services
Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 476-0052
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
Robert "Bob" Heuman

Robert "Bob" Heuman Notice
Robert "Bob" Heuman

Age 64. Biker Bob's ride ended on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Bob retired from the United States Post Office and had been living his retirement dream.

Visitation at the CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 7626 W. Greenfield Ave; West Allis, Friday, November 1, 11-12;45PM. Funeral Service to follow at 1PM. Private burial Holy Cross Cemetery.

Please see Church and Chapel Funeral Home website for complete information.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
