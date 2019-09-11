|
Robert Hugo Rohr
Brookfield - Robert H. "Bob" Rohr passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019 at the age of 92. Bob was a kind man of small stature with a large personality. He spent his childhood in Milwaukee and, with a single mother (Alice) who worked long hours, he learned to fend for himself at an early age. He was a go getter who found creative ways to make a buck. After graduating from North Division, Bob enlisted in the army at 17 and served in Germany during WWII. His pride in being a veteran was always on display during his visits to the VA. After the war, Bob reunited with his father Oscar and became co-owner of Rohr Jewelers. He was a talented gemologist with a life-long passion for customers and the jewelry business. Bob's love of golf began with sneaking on to the Lincoln Park Course at the age of 12, and continued through caddying, club memberships and sponsoring events like the Vince Lombardi Open. He may have peaked early by getting two holes-in-one in 1947.
Bob is survived by his wife Fran (nee D'Amato), the mother of his children, Hilda (nee Apelgren) and his children Robin Peabody, Rondi Rohr-Dralle (Rich), and Ryan Rohr. He is also survived by his grandchildren - Laura and Scott Peabody, Matthew Dralle, Joseph Dralle (Anna) and Amanda Rohr - and his great grandson Seanacy.
We will miss Bob, his larger-than-life personality and his wonderful storytelling. He is now resting peacefully with his mom and dad in Heaven. A special thanks to the staff at Elmbrook Hospital and Seasons Hospice for providing comfort to Bob in his final days. Gathering at the Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019 4-545PM. Funeral Service and Military Honors at 6PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the USO are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019