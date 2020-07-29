1/
Robert "Bob" Hutchison
1936 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Hutchison

West Bend - Robert (Bob) Hutchison was born to the late Joseph and Molly Hutchison on May 4, 1936. He lived a full and beautiful life and died on July 17, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 North 8th Avenue. Enter through the carport doors off Hickory Street

Please arrive at 10:30 a.m., family Eulogy will be at 10:45 a.m. before the start of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

*Masks will be required at the church service and provided for those who have none.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Robert's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
10:45 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
