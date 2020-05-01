Robert J. Adams
1922 - 2020
Robert J. Adams

Waukesha, WI - Born April 29, 1922, passed away April 29, 2020. He is survived by his step-children Sharon Lee, Dean (Jean) Johnson, and Pat Lind; grandchildren Shawn (Ole), Bryan (Kimberly), Dana (Mike), David (Stephanie), Jenn (John) and Kirsten; and great-grandchildren Erik, John, Logan, Sonja, Molly and Joshua. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kay, and step son-in-law Doug Lind. Bob was a proud World War II veteran who served in the Army Airforce in North Africa. He worked as manager at Galland Henning Nopak for decades in Milwaukee and then worked at the Mequon Library after retirement. He volunteered at Fox Point Lutheran Church, loved boating on Pewaukee Lake, keeping up his home and yard, and summer fun with his grandchildren. Bob's companion of many years Glory Janke and her sons Michael (Sandra) and Gregg (Jan) have been so caring. A long full life, rest in peace. A family Celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 1 to May 13, 2020.
