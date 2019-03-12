|
Ament, Robert J. 68, of Hartford and Big Cedar Lake, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Bob was born on October 29, 1950 to Robert William and Viola Marie (nee Panzer) Ament in Milwaukee. He graduated from Custer High School in 1968 and took an apprenticeship with National Foods. In 1971, Bob married the love of his life, Darlene Marie Anderson at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Together, they raised their daughter, Tiffy. Bob was always a hard worker. He was a member of the Local 1444 United Food and Commercial Workers and ran markets for National Foods, Sentry, Kohl's, and finally, Pick 'n Save, where he retired. Bob enjoyed life and worked tirelessly throughout, from owning a video store in Germantown to being president of the Washington Square Mall Merchant Association. He was an avid musky fisherman, boating enthusiast, dancing machine, chef extraordinaire, grill master and proud "Buppa" to Meggie. Coming from a family of dedicated sports fans, Bob, too, loved to show his avid devotion for the Packers and Brewers, holding season Packer tickets since the 1960s. Those Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Darlene; daughter, Tiffany (Jesse) Ament-Mack of Big Cedar Lake; granddaughter, Meghan Mack of Big Cedar Lake; mother, Viola Ament of Hartford; brother, Mark (Cheryl) Ament of Lannon; nieces and nephews, Jessica, Kyle, and Travis Ament; his beloved dog, Mr. Wiggins; and other "adopted" relatives and friends. In addition to his father, Bob was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Arnie and Gen Anderson. A memorial service in remembrance of Bob will be held on Thursday, March 14th at 7:00 pm at the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095) The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm. Bob's best buddy, Mr. Wiggins, requests donations to the Washington County Humane Society in his daddy's name. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Schneider, Dr. Burfeind, Dr. Awan, the compassionate staff of the Kraemer Cancer Center, St. Joe's Hospital doctors' Dr. Reisinger and Dr. Drake along with the third floor nursing staff, and Horizon Home Care. Online guest book and condolences may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019