Robert J. "Bob" Beyer
Robert J. "Bob" Beyer

Three Lakes - Found peace on November 23, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Bev (nee Connors) for 48 years. Loving dad of Bo (Erin), Becca (Sal) Corrao and Brett. Proud Bobpa of Brody, Emma and Vince. Devoted son of Ruth and the late Jerry. Dear brother of Dave (Kathy) and Gary (Mary). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Sunday November 29, 2020 from 1 until 3 pm with a prayer service at 3 pm at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel.

Bob worked for Extendicare for many years, retiring as Vice President of Purchasing.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
NOV
29
Service
03:00 PM
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
