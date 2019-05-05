Services
Informed Choice Funeral and Cremation Alternatives
2247 South 108th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 327-2500
Robert J. "Bob" Boll

Boll, Robert J. "Bob" Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, age 83. Beloved husband of Audrey (nee Quade) for almost 63 years. Loving father of Thomas (Maureen) and Arlene (Dave) Gallenberger. Dear grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild on the way. Further survived by many family and friends. Robert was a proud employee with WE Energies for 35 years. Visitation on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church from 10 to 11am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Entombment at 12:30pm, Holy Cross Cemetery at 7301 W. Nash St. Milwaukee, WI. See informedchoice.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019
