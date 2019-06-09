|
Butzen, Robert J. "Bird" He peacefully bid his family good-bye and joined the love of his life, Frede L. (nee Casper) and dear friends for a heavenly game of golf on June 6, 2019. Bird was surrounded by his loving family: Marty Butzen, R. Chris (Joey) Butzen, Robin (Tim) Flatley, Holly (Bill) Lysaught, Stephen (Jane) Butzen, David (Kaaren) Butzen and Marynell (Dave) Gainer. He was the proud grandfather of Benjamin, Timothy, Margaux, Christopher, Jennifer, Brian, David, Kim, Laura, Daniel, Ashley, R.J., Holly, Abby, Sheila, Luke and Grace; and great-grandfather of Holden, Winnie, Sullivan, Caroline, James, David, and Henry. Bird was born in Milwaukee on January 18, 1922. He attended Marquette High School. He graduated from Princeton University as a chemical engineer and served in the Navy during World War II. He followed his father's footsteps selling for Mass Mutual Insurance Company. He moved on to start Casper Kitchens designing residential kitchens and finally, at the age of 46, decided to follow his dream and became a stockbroker for Smith Barney. He was an avid golfer and made eight holes-in-one. He was hard to beat at gin rummy and sheepshead. He kept his sense of humor and love of puns to the end. And through his whole life remained a consummate gentleman. His family would like to thank Annie Madden, Laurie Ruelle and Mary Walter; Dr. Michael Fetherston; the staff of the Elizabeth Residence; and AseraCare Hospice for committed care. Family will greet friends at 1:30PM on Tuesday, June 11th at Old St. Mary Catholic Church, 844 N. Broadway Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bird's name may be made to All Saints Catholic Church, 4051 N. 25th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53209.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019