Robert J. Chubeck
King - Went Home unexpectedly to the Lord on November 1, 2019, at the age of 86. Loving husband to the late Marilyn. Beloved father of Candice Ekstrom, Todd Chubeck and Gary (Sheila) Chubeck. Devoted grandpa of Alec and Alexie Ekstrom and Eric Chubeck. Dear brother to Burton Chubeck and the late Val (Jean) Chubeck. He is furthered survived by other relatives and friends.
Bob worked in the brewery industry for over 37 years where he retired from Jos. Schlitz Brewing Company. He spent the rest of his career at raSmith for 7 years. Bob was a member of the Voiture Nationale 40&8 for over 61 years and also a member of the American Legion.
Visitation on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 9AM until time of the Memorial Service at 11AM with Military Honors followed by burial at Highland Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, donation to American Legion Post 406 are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019