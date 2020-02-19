Services
Robert J. Cory

Robert J. Cory Notice
Robert J. Cory

Fox Point, WI - "Bob" Passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Bob was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI and graduated from Washington High School. He served in the military as a U.S. Army Sgt in Vietnam and Germany. Bob was an avid boating enthusiast and was employed as the Milwaukee County Parks Marina Manager. He was also a Coast Guard Licensed Captain of Passenger Carrying Vessels.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Natalie L. and Reuben J. Cory, his brother William O. Cory and niece Cay DeVlaming. He is survived by his sister, Mary Richardson; sister-in-law Marlene Cory; nieces and nephews Julie (Mark) Polzin, David (Margaret) Cory, Patrick (Anne) Cory, Christopher (Sheila) Richardson, Meg Toups, Beth (Jason) Gannon and 20 great-nieces and nephews. Bob was blessed with many good and loyal friendships and he will be greatly missed and remembered by all.

The family of Bob would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to Dr. John Hayes and the staff at the Zablocki VA Medical Center for their compassionate and exceptional care.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 24 at St Monica Catholic Church, 5601 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay, WI 53217 with visitation beginning at 10:00AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM, with a luncheon to follow the mass. Private interment Forest Home Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society, 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208 (www.wihumane.org) appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
