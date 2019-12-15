Services
Robert J. "Bob" Czubakowski

Robert J. "Bob" Czubakowski Notice
Robert J. Czubakowski "Bob"

Brookfield - Found peace on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Age 75. Beloved former husband of Karen Czubakowski. Loving father of Robert. Dear brother of Sylvia Fiegel. Fond brother-in-law of Barbara Czubakowski, Pat Hussel, Joan Cuff, and Anne McDermott. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Estelle and Edward Czubakowski, siblings Grace Nelson, Rita Koszuta, Richard Czubakowski, and Kenneth Czubakowski.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Sunday, December 22, 2019, 1-2:45PM. Service at 3PM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Robert was a retired Law Enforcement Officer for the City of Brookfield Police Department. A special thanks to the devoted team of doctors, nurses and caring staff at the Courage Cancer Center at Froedtert Hospital who provided unwavering commitment, care and encouragement to our entire family.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019
