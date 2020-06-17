Robert "Bob" J. DallmanMilwaukee - Entered the fullness of Eternal Life on June 16, 2020, at the age of 96. Born on March 24, 1924 to the late Elmer Charles and Irene (nee Callan) Dallman. Beloved husband for over 64 years of the late Margaret (nee Kuether) Dallman. Loving father of Mary, Sara (Gregg) Hackney, John (Barbara), Ann (James) Noonan, and James (Grace) Dallman. Proud grandfather of Matthew (Amy), Lauren (Michael Foy), Caroline and Andrew (Tia) Schmidt; Brittany (Johnny Mold), Jonathan and James Hackney; Jack and Patrick Dallman; Mary Ellen, Monica, Terrence, Robert, John, Margaret and James Noonan; and Séamus and Henry Dallman. Kind and caring great-grandfather to Cameron Schmidt; Edith, Henry, Mildred and Ruby Foy; and Reid and Callie Mold. Dear brother of the late Thomas Patrick (Kathleen) and John Elmer (Maria) Dallman. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends, and by the many he touched with his warmth and wit along his life's journey.Bob attended St. Robert Catholic School, St. Monica Grade School, and Whitefish Bay High School, where he met his future wife Margaret Kuether. He graduated from Marquette University, with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He proudly served his country in the US Navy as a commissioned officer during WWII from 1942-1945, stationed at Camp Shelton in Norfolk VA and serving as a Flight Deck Officer on the USS Bennington CV-20 and the USS San Jacinto CVL-30, achieving the rank of A.E. Ens. After the war, he began a career as an engineer at the Falk Corporation and in 1963, he founded the North American Clutch Corporation (NORAM), with friends Hugh Zindler and Bill Hargarten, in Hugh's barn in Grafton. He had a life-long interest in science and engineering and was awarded a US Patent for his design of a One-way Centrifugal Clutch in 1971. In the 1980s, Bob left NORAM to become a manufacturer's representative, a role he held until his retirement in 2005.Bob's creativity manifest in every aspect of his life and relationships. He possessed a deep curiosity of the natural world and technology, along with exacting penmanship, organizational skills, and perfect rhythm, that propelled him through every activity. Forming a lifelong love of jazz in high school, Bob toured the Midwest as the drummer in a jazz band during his college years. He had many fascinations that kept him busy for hours in his workroom, repairing and refinishing furniture, building unique model airplanes for each of his eighteen grandchildren, making trains and steam engines, and collecting stamps. As a member of the "greatest generation," he was ahead of the curve as an early recycler, composter, creator of various household gadgets and his own brand of homemade envelopes and notepads made from discarded business mail. Bob loved books, usually non-fiction, and joyfully served as the family photographer, documenting and cataloging all gatherings and travels. He shared tidbits of wisdom in the form of newspaper and magazine excerpts, lovingly received by his children as "Bob's clipping service."His frugality was matched only by his natty style—he was always smartly dressed with a formidable collection of bow ties, neckties and handkerchiefs. On a tight budget, he was thrilled to find that a gentleman of his exact proportions and expensive taste in clothes had made a donation to Goodwill. He was a stickler for proper etiquette, grammar and word usage, and a fan of Epigrams, Aphorisms and pithy quotes..."Keep your words soft and sweet...just in case you have to eat them." A skilled linguist, he was also a kind soul, full of empathy and quick to lose track of time in conversation with anyone he met.Bob and Margaret were complete opposites and perfectly matched. Inseparable, they formed strong bonds with relatives and friends in Hartford, Tucson, Pasadena, as well as Dublin, Oslo and Sao Paolo. Throughout their marriage, they enjoyed entertaining, hosting the family's legendary holiday gatherings, replete with games and culinary delights. With close friends, they organized a "bridge club," which met monthly for elegant meals, though no bridge was played. The connection they made to Bob's beloved relatives in Ireland was one of their greatest joys and will enrich future generations. Bob and Margaret were deeply spiritual and committed to their Catholic faith, members of St Robert Parish for over 70 years and welcoming to anyone they met of any faith or background. They were committed to daily mass and rosary, along with volunteer efforts and support for those less fortunate. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Milwaukee Catholic Home for their kind and loving care for Bob during his final months.Bob often used the phrase; "Don't grow old; you'll live to regret it." In his waning years he likely felt this to be true, welcoming final rest with his beloved Margaret, though his children and grandchildren gained more from him than he may ever know.Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Robert's. Private interment followed. Memorials in Bob's name may be made to St. Robert Catholic Parish, the Milwaukee Catholic Home, and the Nature Conservancy.The family invites those friends and relatives to join a zoom memorial service on Friday, June 26th and 3:00pm CDT. Please contact RobertDallmanMemorial@gmail.com for more information