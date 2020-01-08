|
Robert J. Esser
Ashippun - Was called home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 82 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Ruth of 53 years; his children Mike Esser, Tina Esser, and Tim (Sue) Esser; his grandchildren Amanda, Danielle, Kyle, and Kade; his great grandson Ferris; his sisters Mary, Loretta, and Joan; his dog Sparky; and his cat Missy.
Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 12 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S Cross St, Oconomowoc. Memorials to the family are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020