Farrell, Robert J. Reunited with his loving wife of 57 years, Thelma Farrell (nee Solhjem) on March 14th, 2019 at age 90. Robert was the son of the late Joseph and Adeline Farrell. He was the cherished father of Glenn, Gary (Sherry) and Kevin (Cathy) Farrell. Proud grandfather of Jason (Amy), Nicholas, Michael (Phylicia), Amy (Kyle Pomfret) and Erin. Dear great grandfather to Mariam BellaMae Farrell-Rivera and Ezra Joseph Pomfret. Loving brother to the late Ralph, Late Delores (Willis Cochran), late Eileen (Don Crane), late Howard (Frances), Norma (Stan Craig), late Rodney, late Roger (Shirley), Myron (Corine) and Marilyn (Tim Crews). He leaves behind many other relatives and friends. Robert proudly served in the North Dakota Air National Guard. He was a member of the business community in Menomonee Falls, starting Farrell Enterprises in 1972 with his brother Howard until his retirement. Visitation at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, W180 N7863 Town Hall Road, Menomonee Falls, WI on Saturday, March 23rd at 6:00pm. Service beginning at 7:30pm. Pastor Steve Bogie presiding. Cake/coffee reception to follow in church hall. Family burial to occur in mid-May in North Dakota. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
