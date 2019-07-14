Services
Robert J. Farrell

Robert J. Farrell Notice
Farrell, Robert J. Passed away June 27, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Kumbera). Loving dad of Laura (Mark) Yackley, Brian (Nancy), Andy (Amy), Ray (Julie), and Karen. Dear grandpa of Steven, Hannah, Tessa, Dave, Tim, Ruth, Brendan, Connor, and Quinn. Brother of Kathleen (James) Houlihan and Margaret (Chris) Granberg. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Stephen and Gertrude and sister, Mary Therese. Member of Knights of Columbus and St. Mary's of the Lake Holy Name Society of Lakewood. Retiree of American Family Insurance. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Mary's of the Lake Holy Name Society 15232 County Rd F, Lakewood, WI 54138 or Froedtert Foundation C/O the Cancer Center 9200 W. Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee,WI 53226. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday July 19, 2019 at Clement Manor Nursing Home Chapel 3939 S. 92nd St. at 10:30 am with a visitation 9:00 am until time of Mass. There will also be a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's of the Lake 15232 County Rd F, Lakewood, WI with a visitation 9:30 am until time of Mass. Burial to follow at St. Mary's of the Lake Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
