|
|
Robert J. Fischer
St. Francis - Passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the age of 92. Loving husband of Bev (nee Olson) Fischer. Dear dad of Peggy, Judy, Holly and Robert. Best father-in-law to Al Verhein. Best pops ever to Noelle and Robert (Malika) Verhein. The proudest great-grandpa of Katelyn and Lauren. Further survived by two brothers, four sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home TUESDAY, September 17, 2019 from 9:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. Funeral Services at 12:00 P.M. Interment and Military Honors to follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Cemetery.
Robert was a United States Navy Veteran. He also was the proud owner and operator of Fischer's Construction.
You will forever be loved and missed!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019