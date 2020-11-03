Robert J. Fischer
Johnson Creek - Entered Eternal Life on Nov. 2, 2020. Age 87 years. Loving husband of the late Kathleen. Loving dad of Kerry (Tom) Lore and Kim (Wes Ostricki) Fischer. Proud grandpa of Kasey (David) Dickson and Tara (Tom) Blanchard. Dear brother of Reinhold (the late Carol) Fischer, the late Andrew (Sharon) Fischer and the late James Fischer. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Fri. Nov. 6 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls from 3:30 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 5:30 PM. Inurnment Sat. Nov. 7 at 10 AM at Resurrection Cemetery, Mequon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association
or the American Heart Association
are appreciated.