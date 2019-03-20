Services
Hansen, Robert J. March 17, 2019 age 88. Beloved husband of the late Joyce E. (nee Riehle). Dear father of Pam, Sue (Tom), Brian (Normita), Jenny, Tom (Judy), 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Survived by brother Howard "Buck" Hansen. Preceded in death by his twin brother Don and siblings Virginia and Richard. Visitation Monday, March 25 at ST. DOMINIC CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18255 W. Capitol Dr. from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 4:00 PM. Please see the funeral home website for additional information.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
