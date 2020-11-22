1/1
Robert J. "Bob" Himmelstein
1930 - 2020
Robert J. "Bob" Himmelstein

Found peace November 17, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Caroline (nee Kaml). He will be remembered and dearly missed by his loving sons Greg, Jim (Lori) and John (Gail) and grandchildren Mitchell, Morgan, Colin, Brendan and Tiffany. Dear uncle of Sue (Bill) Griepentrog, Lynn (Chuck) O'Connor and Lois (Doug) Cotton. Preceded in death by his brother Ken. He will be further remembered by his many other relatives and near and dear friends.

Visitation will be Friday, November 27 at HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 PM until the time of funeral services and military honors at 6:00 PM. Private entombment Holy Cross Cemetery.

Bob was a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War, a faithful and honorable provider working at F.W. Woolworth, and finished his career serving with Milwaukee Transit System. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Leo J. Brust Council #3702 and their golf league for many years, served as a volunteer at Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls, WI and was a past commander of VFW Post #6498.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name to The American Diabetes Association, deeply appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
NOV
27
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
