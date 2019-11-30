|
Robert J. "Bob" Hollister
Passed peacefully Nov. 29, 2019, age of 86. Born Nov. 22, 1933, and raised in Hartford, CT, the eldest son of Sidney and Lucille.
Survived by his wife of 60 years, Gillian "Jill" (nee Brady), children Mark (Mary), Beth (Daniel) Wilkins, Stephen (Linda) and Megan (Robert) Hintz, grandchildren Cassie, Mathew, Nikki, Jonathan, Michael, Daniel, Jacob, Stephen "Sammy", Benjamin, Taylor, and Joseph; and great-grandchildren Tyler, Trinity, Luke, Trevor, Addison, Elaina, Eric, and Madeline and his brother Sidney.
Graduated from Trinity College, Hartford CT, served in U.S. Air Force for 3 years, where he served as a flight navigator, based in Alaska. Returning home, he met the love of his life, Gillian Brady and were married on Aug. 8, 1958. Bob's career with Connecticut General Life Insurance led to relocation of the young couple to the Midwest, eventually settling in Brookfield, WI where Bob and Jill raised their 4 children. Bob's career evolved from insurance to the then-fledgling field of financial planning, and he finished his career as a financial advisor at Kolb Lauwasser Accounting Firm. .
In his own retirement, Bob planned and fulfilled an ambitious agenda that included community volunteering, writing his autobiography, learning to paint, and travels with Jill. Bob and Jill split their time between Hartland WI and Sarasota, FL for many years, where they enjoyed cultural events, viewed many beautiful sunsets and made wonderful friends.
Bob had a deep and abiding Faith, which sustained him, and which was integral to his lifelong curiosity about the cosmos, philosophy, religion and all things eternal. He was an avid reader, and he loved nothing better than a good conversation with friends or family regarding whatever book he was currently reading.
He loved music, especially the beautiful singing of his wife, Gillian. He was an enthusiastic singer in church choirs, and an ardent supporter of the musical efforts of others, especially his children and grandchildren, to whom he was their Number One Fan.
He could talk to anybody and everybody, and especially loved greeting children, whom he found recharged his soul. He especially loved his own grandchildren, and made each one feel special and loved.
In his last years, he loved spending time at his favorite local coffee shops; holding court, greeting complete strangers with as much enthusiasm as lifelong friends.
He will be forever remembered by his family as a gentle and loving man, who shared his love and joy of living every day with everyone he met.
Visitation will be held from 4 PM until a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4th at the funeral home. Funeral Mass 10 AM, Dec. 5th, at St Charles Catholic Church 313 Circle Dr., Hartland.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019