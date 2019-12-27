|
|
Entered Eternal Life on December 23, 2019, at the age of 92. Longtime resident of Milwaukee. Beloved husband for 71 years of Jacqueline "Jackie" Jaster (nee Gonyea). Preceded in death by Jeffery Jaster. Loving father of Janice (John) Kelble, Jolie (the late Jim) Garsombke, Joel (Kathryn) Jaster, Jim (Sally) Jaster and Jay Jaster. Proud grandfather of 6 and 12 great-grandchildren. Further survived by relatives and dear friends.
After Bob's service in the Coast Guard, late in WWII, Bob returned to Milwaukee and proudly served his community by joining the Milwaukee Police Department for 30 years. Bob was a longtime member of St. Robert's Parish.
Our family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Heartland Hospice and The Kathy Hospice for their extraordinary care during these last few weeks.
Visitation will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Feerick Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Robert's Catholic Church on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Kathy Hospice in West Bend would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019